GROWN FOLK CONVO: Do You Have to Like Your Partner’s Friends?

A new “Grown Folk Convo” is sparking real talk about relationships and friend groups. One woman says she’s reached her limit with her boyfriend’s friends, describing their conversations as immature and disrespectful toward women. What bothers her even more is how her boyfriend acts when he’s around them, saying he becomes a completely different person she doesn’t recognize.

After telling him she no longer wants to be around his friends, tensions quickly rose. He pushed back, explaining that these are longtime friendships and while she doesn’t have to like them, she should at least be able to coexist without conflict.

The conversation opened the door to a bigger question: do you actually have to like your partner’s friends?

Some callers argued no, emphasizing that respect is the real requirement in any relationship. Others pointed out that the bigger issue isn’t the friends—it’s the partner’s behavior. If someone changes into a version of themselves you don’t like, that can signal a deeper compatibility issue.

There was also discussion around compromise. One perspective suggested that partners should be open to feedback and willing to adjust if their behavior is affecting the relationship. Another viewpoint highlighted boundaries, especially when it comes to shared spaces like the home.

At its core, the debate isn’t just about friends—it’s about respect, accountability, and whether you truly like who your partner is in every room they walk into.