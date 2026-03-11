Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Makes NBA History Scoring 83 Points

Heat’s Bam Adebayo Drops 83 Points & Makes NBA History, Social Media Miserable

The center scores the most points in an NBA game behind Wilt Chamberlain and in front of Kobe Bryant.

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington Wizards v Miami Heat
Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo made NBA history in the team’s Tuesday night game versus the Washington Wizards, scoring 83 points in the team’s 150-129 win.

The 28-year-old center moves in front of Kobe Bryant, who scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, and is second to the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points as a Philadelphia Warrior on March 2, 1962, in a 169-147 win against the New York Knicks. The game, played in Hershey, Pa., was not televised.

Adebayo had 31 points at the end of the first quarter, and from then on, it was the Bam Show. His final stat line was an incredible 20 for 43 from the field, 36 of 43 from the free throw line, and 7 for 22 from 3-point range.

“Like I said, I wish I could relive it twice,” Adebayo said after the game. “So this is a special moment. Wilt, me and then Kobe – which sounds crazy.”

He achieved the feat in front of his mother, Marilyn Blount, and his girlfriend, WNBA star A’ja Wilson, who, until Tuesday night’s game, had bragging rights as the baller with the most points scored in a game by the couple.

“Welp, won’t have the highest career high in the house anymore,” Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP and WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, wrote on social media, “but at least it gives me something to go after.”

She joined him for the post-game press conference.

“She’s been gone for like a week,” Adebayo said. “She was complaining about how I got my 10,000th point and how she wanted me to wait. To have 83 the first game she’s here is very special.”

One of the most amazing things about the game is how many of the shots were contested shots. It was a night where Adebayo wasn’t getting the points easily, making it to the basket from what seemed like all angles and scoring from the post and long range as well as making the foul shots.

“I feel lightheaded. I don’t really know how to respond for real,” Adebayo said in the post-game press conference.

After witnessing the history-making performance, Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said, “An absolutely surreal night.”

See how social media’s feeling about the historic game below.

Heat’s Bam Adebayo Drops 83 Points & Makes NBA History, Social Media Miserable was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Jazzy Report: Voting Rights, Bee Rights, And Baby Daddy Drama

1:33
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj’s Appearance During Black History Month

3 Items
Politics  |  Nia Noelle

What’s Trending: Real Radio Hosts,” Billionaires, and Political Integrity

Politics  |  Nia Noelle

Are We Witnessing History Repeat Itself?

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close