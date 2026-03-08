Mathew Knowles Considering Legal Action After Tina Knowles Questions Clip Leaks — 'What Work Did She Put In?

Source: Getty

A pretty perturbed Mathew Knowles is considering legal action after an interview where he questioned how much Tina Knowles contributed to Destiny’s Child’s success leaked. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s superstar mom is offering a perfectly timed reminder of her extensive résumé.

As previously reported, Mathew’s irritation ties back to a January 30 chat with PIX11’s Kendis Gibson for “Kandid With Kendis.” The interview was framed as a promo moment, where Mathew could talk about legacy, Destiny’s Child history, and a Destiny’s Child tribute concert/tour he’s been pushing.

Now weeks later, a clip resurfaced showcasing Gibson giving Mathew his flowers while crediting Tina Knowles as part of the foundation that shaped Destiny’s Child behind-the-scenes.

Apparently perturbed by that, Mathew immediately pushes back with a question that made the room go cold: “What work did she put in?”

Gibson starts listing specifics like the hair, the clothes, the styling/costumes, and Mathew agrees before abruptly ending it with a quick “We’ll stop now,” and a walkout.

That’s the uproar in a nutshell: online, many folks heard that first question as Mathew trying to downplay Tina’s role in Destiny’s Child—and that’s a sensitive lane because Tina’s contributions to the group’s look and early branding have been talked about for years. In the past, Tina has shared a story about the name “Destiny’s Child” coming to her (and Mathew adding “Child”), which is part of why people felt the shade so loud. So once the clip hit the timeline, it turned into a debate about credit, ego, old family wounds, and who really helped build what in those early Houston days.

While Mathew was catching heat, Tina’s energy was way more “I’m not about to argue with y’all on the internet”— but she still made her point.

Instead of a direct clapback, a post started circulating that basically gave her her flowers and highlighted her résumé, not just as “Beyoncé’s mom,” but a designer, philanthropist, and a real architect of the group’s image/branding in those early years—the kind of subtle response that says her “uncrowned queen” work speaks for itself.

After it went viral, Mathew tried to reframe what happened, explaining that the interview was supposed to be about the tribute concert and that the conversation had been steered into Tina-related territory.

According to PageSix, Mathew is stunned by how people took it, saying it’s been “a complete misrepresentation,” and he even said he’s “evaluating all legal remedies” as he sees it as a situation that was spun the wrong way. He also made a point to say he doesn’t even like calling Tina his “ex-wife,” preferring “former wife,” because he considers “ex” a negative label and says he’s always been respectful about her publicly.

So what happens next? Realistically, this could go a few ways: the clip will keep doing numbers for a while, Mathew will keep doing damage control (and possibly push the “legal remedies” talk if he feels it was edited or presented unfairly), and fans will keep arguing in circles about intent versus impact.

But the bigger thing is this: when a family’s history is this public—and Destiny’s Child is this iconic—one awkward moment can turn into a whole cultural conversation overnight. Whether Mathew meant shade or not, the internet already decided how it felt, and that’s usually the part you can’t un-viral.

