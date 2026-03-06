Listen Live
MIDDAY BUZZ: 50 Cent Targets TI & Tiny; Quavo Faces $3M Tax Trouble

50 Cent hints at a new project targeting TI & Tiny, while Quavo faces a $3M tax lawsuit; DOJ offers plea deals in NBA-related mob case.

Published on March 6, 2026

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger

Hip-hop mogul 50 Cent is making headlines again, this time targeting TI and Tiny. He recently shared a social media post hinting at a new project possibly titled Surviving TI & Tiny, following in the footsteps of his previous documentaries on Diddy and Surviving R. Kelly. Fans are buzzing over what this could mean, as 50 Cent continues to stir drama with strategic posts aimed at the Atlanta rap stars.

Meanwhile, Quavo is reportedly dealing with serious tax trouble. Court documents filed in January indicate the Migos star owes nearly $3 million to the IRS. While Quavo has not publicly commented on the claims, the situation raises questions about financial management and responsibility among high-earning artists.

In other news, the Department of Justice is expected to offer plea deals for twelve defendants involved in a mob-linked illegal gambling case tied to NBA figures. Among those connected are Terry RozierChauncey Billups, and former player Damon Jones. More than thirty individuals were indicted last year, including members of a major crime family, leaving fans and analysts wondering how these cases will unfold and whether the NBA affiliates will accept plea agreements.

