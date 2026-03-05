Listen Live
GROWN FOLK CONVO: Being the “Strong One” in Family & Friends

Majic 102.3 listeners open up about what it means to be the “strong one” everyone depends on—and how to ask for support while protecting your peace.

Published on March 5, 2026

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo

During a recent GROWN FOLK CONVO on Majic 102.3, listeners weighed in on a topic many adults quietly relate to: being the “strong one” that everyone depends on.

The discussion centered around people who often serve as the emotional backbone of their families or friend groups. They’re the ones who solve problems, offer advice, and step in when others need help. But when those same people go through challenges, the support they usually give isn’t always returned.

Listeners shared that being placed in this role can sometimes begin early in life and carry into adulthood. Many said they feel a deep sense of responsibility to show up for loved ones, even when it means putting their own needs aside.

Still, the conversation also emphasized the importance of communication. Being open about needing support doesn’t make someone dramatic or weak—it simply creates space for healthier relationships. Saying how you feel can help others better understand your needs.

Another key theme from the discussion was boundaries. Some listeners pointed out that constantly being available can lead people to take your time and energy for granted. Learning to set limits, they said, can help protect your peace and encourage more balanced relationships.

At the end of the day, the GROWN FOLK CONVO reminded listeners that strength doesn’t mean carrying everything alone. Even the person everyone depends on deserves care, understanding, and support too.

