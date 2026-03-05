GROWN FOLK CONVO: Being the “Strong One” in Family & Friends

During a recent GROWN FOLK CONVO on Majic 102.3, listeners weighed in on a topic many adults quietly relate to: being the “strong one” that everyone depends on.

The discussion centered around people who often serve as the emotional backbone of their families or friend groups. They’re the ones who solve problems, offer advice, and step in when others need help. But when those same people go through challenges, the support they usually give isn’t always returned.

Listeners shared that being placed in this role can sometimes begin early in life and carry into adulthood. Many said they feel a deep sense of responsibility to show up for loved ones, even when it means putting their own needs aside.

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Still, the conversation also emphasized the importance of communication. Being open about needing support doesn’t make someone dramatic or weak—it simply creates space for healthier relationships. Saying how you feel can help others better understand your needs.

Another key theme from the discussion was boundaries. Some listeners pointed out that constantly being available can lead people to take your time and energy for granted. Learning to set limits, they said, can help protect your peace and encourage more balanced relationships.

At the end of the day, the GROWN FOLK CONVO reminded listeners that strength doesn’t mean carrying everything alone. Even the person everyone depends on deserves care, understanding, and support too.