GROWN FOLK CONVO: Are “Come Together, Leave Together” Rules Still Relevant?

On this week’s GROWN FOLK CONVO, listeners debated the relevance of the “come together, leave together” rule for adults. The conversation began when a scenario was shared in which someone felt left behind at a social event, prompting questions about whether this guideline still matters beyond college years.

Some argued that the principle of leaving together is rooted in safety and loyalty, emphasizing that friends should look out for one another regardless of age. Others noted that as adults, independence and personal schedules often take precedence, and technology provides alternatives to ensure safety, such as sharing locations when departing separately.

✕

The discussion also highlighted differences between local outings and out-of-town or international trips. While independent departures may be practical for familiar local settings, sticking together is still viewed as important when traveling or in unfamiliar environments.

Overall, the conversation reflects how social norms evolve as people age, balancing tradition, personal autonomy, and safety considerations. GROWN FOLK CONVO emphasizes that open communication and awareness remain essential when navigating social outings, whether sticking together is the rule or a personal choice.