MIDDAY BUZZ: Remembering Jesse Jackson, Uncle Luke Runs, Ray J

The Midday Buzz is honoring the life and legacy of Jesse Jackson, who has passed away at the age of 84. His family confirmed he died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones after battling a progressive neurodegenerative disease for nearly a decade. Jackson was a towering figure in American history, marching alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma in 1965 and standing in Memphis when King was assassinated in 1968.

Jackson later became one of the most recognizable voices for civil rights and political empowerment, running for president in 1984 and 1988. His historic campaigns paved the way for future leaders, including Barack Obama, who secured the Democratic nomination in 2008. Jackson also founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, led voter registration efforts, spoke out against apartheid, and negotiated the release of Americans overseas.

Switching gears, Miami hip-hop legend Uncle Luke has announced he’s running for Congress in Florida’s 20th District. Known for pushing boundaries with 2 Live Crew and fighting landmark First Amendment battles, Uncle Luke says he’s ready to bring that same outspoken energy to Capitol Hill.

Finally, concern spread online after Ray J appeared onstage in Louisiana wearing what looked like a heart monitor, with a red liquid streaming from his eye. While it’s unclear what viewers saw, fans were alarmed given Ray J’s recent health issues. Many are now sending prayers and hoping he prioritizes his recovery.