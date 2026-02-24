Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Grown Folk Convo: Can Workplace Mistakes Should Follow You Forever

A listener asks if a decade-old professional conflict should still affect her career today, sparking a deeper discussion about growth, forgiveness, and moving on.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo

Today’s Grown Folk Convo explored whether people should be defined by who they were years ago or by who they’ve become today. The conversation began when a listener wrote in seeking advice about a job opportunity she truly wants. Her concern centered on a professional miscommunication from nearly ten years ago involving someone who is now closely connected to the hiring manager.

The listener questioned whether she should address the situation upfront or leave the past where it is and hope it doesn’t resurface. That question opened the door to a larger discussion: do old experiences get to define who we are forever, even when we’ve grown and evolved?

Callers shared perspectives emphasizing that growth is inevitable and that people are not the same versions of themselves they were years ago. Several listeners stressed the importance of knowing your worth and understanding that personal evolution should count for something. Others pointed out that while growth is real, forgiveness is not always guaranteed.

One caller shared a deeply personal story about a long-standing family conflict rooted in a childhood misunderstanding that was never resolved. Despite time, reflection, and outside intervention, the hurt remains — highlighting how some people choose to hold on to the past.

Ultimately, the conversation reminded listeners that while the past may shape us, it doesn’t have to define us. Sometimes the hardest lesson is accepting that growth doesn’t always come with closure — and that moving forward anyway is an act of strength.

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
News  |  Zack Linly

21-Year-Old's Body Found In Wooded Area Of Georgia Park

20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

16:50
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Spike Lee Gets Real on "School Daze," Bad Bunny & The Culture

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Jazzy Report: Voting Rights, Bee Rights, And Baby Daddy Drama

5 Items
Health  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Signs You're Getting Old

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close