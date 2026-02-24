Grown Folk Convo: Can Workplace Mistakes Should Follow You Forever

Today’s Grown Folk Convo explored whether people should be defined by who they were years ago or by who they’ve become today. The conversation began when a listener wrote in seeking advice about a job opportunity she truly wants. Her concern centered on a professional miscommunication from nearly ten years ago involving someone who is now closely connected to the hiring manager.

The listener questioned whether she should address the situation upfront or leave the past where it is and hope it doesn’t resurface. That question opened the door to a larger discussion: do old experiences get to define who we are forever, even when we’ve grown and evolved?

Callers shared perspectives emphasizing that growth is inevitable and that people are not the same versions of themselves they were years ago. Several listeners stressed the importance of knowing your worth and understanding that personal evolution should count for something. Others pointed out that while growth is real, forgiveness is not always guaranteed.

✕

One caller shared a deeply personal story about a long-standing family conflict rooted in a childhood misunderstanding that was never resolved. Despite time, reflection, and outside intervention, the hurt remains — highlighting how some people choose to hold on to the past.

Ultimately, the conversation reminded listeners that while the past may shape us, it doesn’t have to define us. Sometimes the hardest lesson is accepting that growth doesn’t always come with closure — and that moving forward anyway is an act of strength.