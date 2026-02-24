We Them Ones Comedy Search Winner Announced!

It started with a call for laughs — and it ended with a winner.

After weeks of voting and an unforgettable Open Mic Night, we officially have our We Them Ones Comedy Search champion. Congratulations to Khai Morgan, who wowed the crowd and earned the chance to open for the We Them Ones Comedy Tour when it hits the DMV.

With comedy icon Mike Epps taking the helm of the tour, you already know the laughs are guaranteed — and Khai Morgan is officially part of the lineup. The final showdown went down during our 1st Thursday Open Mic Night at Felt Bar & Lounge, inside MGM National Harbor, where the Majic 102.3 and 93.9 WKYS family came out to support DMV talent. The energy was high, the jokes were flying, and Khai Morgan stood out with a performance that had the room locked in from start to finish.

What’s Next for the Winner

Khai Morgan will officially open for the We Them Ones Comedy Tour on March 1 at EagleBank Arena.

Tickets are on sale now — grab yours and come support DMV talent on a major stage.

About Khai Morgan

Comedian Khai Morgan (born Preston Graves) is a Greensboro, NC native raised in Northwest Washington, DC. His stage name honors his late sons, Khai and Morgan — a tribute that fuels both his purpose and his punchlines.

Known as the “Minister of Laughter,” Khai has performed across the United States, the Bahamas, and London’s Royal Air Force bases. He’s also the creator of popular comedy showcases First Fridays and Silly Saturdays.

His screen credits include Mayor of Kingstown, A Man Called Otto, The Deliverance, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, Lady in the Lake, and Rustin — proving his talent goes far beyond the mic.