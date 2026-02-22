Clive Mason / Donald Trump

Is Donald Trump so mad the Supreme Court handed him a massive L that he is out here resorting to alleged old tactics, like calling into news shows under a fake name?

On Friday, someone going by the name of “John Barron” called into C-SPAN to complain about the Supreme Court striking down Donald Trump’s illegal tax on the American people, aka tariffs. But one prominent political commentator believes that the caller was none other than Orange Mussolini himself.

The moment happened not long after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” were illegal, and the host of the C-SPAN show introduced a caller as “John in Virginia, Republican.”

In a voice that was very similar to Trump’s, the caller said, “Well, this is John Barron, and look, this is the worst decision you’ve ever had in your life, practically!”

Barron continued, “This is a terrible decision, and you have Hakeem Jeffries who… he’s a dope! And you have Chuck Schumer, who can’t cook a cheeseburger, of course these people are happy! Of course these people are happy! But true Americans will not be happy.”

For those who know, “John Barron” is a pseudonym that Trump used back in the ’80s. Economics analyst Brian Allen quickly pointed out to his followers.

“NO WAY. ‘John Barron’ just called C-SPAN to complain about the Supreme Court nuking Trump’s tariffs,” Allen wrote Sunday. “Yes – that John Barron. The fake name Trump used for decades. They cut him off mid-call. You cannot make this up.”

Social media has also been chiming in, while not stunned Trump would possibly stoop to such lows, but its absolutely comical, and alarming that our president is possibly sitting in the oval office calling into news shows pretending to be someone else to praise himself and the crappy job he is doing as commander and chief.

