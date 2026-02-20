'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Renewed For 5th Season, Sherri Shepherd Says She's Still Fighting To Stay On-Air

In daytime talk news…

Rumors were flying faster than a Spirit Tunnel shimmy earlier this month when rumors swirled that The Jennifer Hudson Show might be headed for TV heaven. The chatter picked up steam after news broke about the cancellations of Sherri and The Kelly Clarkson Show, but it looks like J. Hud’s show is safe.

Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd is continuing to speak out, vowing not to go down without a fight.

On Feb. 19, Fox Television stations and Telepictures officially renewed The Jennifer Hudson Show for a fifth season. That’s right—the EGOT-winning powerhouse isn’t going anywhere. According to Variety, Hudson’s daytime series will continue lighting up both the ratings charts and social media feeds.

Since its debut in September 2022, the show has carved out its own joyful lane. Between headline-making interviews, electric live performances, and that pre-show ritual-turned-cultural-movement, Hudson has built more than a talk show; she’s built a culture-shifting program. The now-iconic Spirit Tunnel alone has racked up over 6 billion views across platforms, becoming one of daytime TV’s most feel-good traditions.

“This show is about connecting with people in meaningful ways and sharing stories that lift and inspire,” Hudson said in a statement. “Our audience is the heartbeat of the show, and I can’t wait to take season 5 to new heights.”

The Ratings For The Jennifer Hudson Show Are Up

And the numbers? They’re singing backup. For the 2025–26 season, the show saw year-over-year growth among Adults 25–54 and Women 25–54, with a 10% bump among women in the key demo, Variety noted. Social media has been on fire, too. Followers surged 90.7% to 17.5 million, impressions skyrocketed 242.8% to 7.5 billion, and engagement jumped 164.1% to 537 million.

The show currently ranks #1 among daytime talk shows on TikTok and Threads, while continuing to expand across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Lauren Blincoe, SVP of Current Programming for Telepictures, was pleased, saying, “We celebrate this milestone and look forward to creating even more moments that lift, inspire, and allow guests and audiences to ‘feel the love.’”

Sherri Shepherd Said She’s Still Fighting To Keep Sherri Alive

While Hudson is popping the confetti, things look a bit more uncertain for Sherri Shepherd. The Emmy-nominated comedian is still fighting to keep Sherri alive after producers canceled the show following its fourth season earlier this month.

During a Feb. 17 appearance on Today alongside Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager, the 58-year-old host made one thing clear: she’s not bowing out quietly.

Shepherd shared that she’s been overwhelmed by the support pouring in since the cancellation news broke.

“I’ve had famous people call me. So many people have called and written to tell me how much of an impact this show made, and I’m thankful that I got to live a dream for four years. How many people can say that they got to live a dream with great ratings? Where you got to have a platform that made a difference?”

For Shepherd, the mission was always simple and heartfelt.

“I told my staff and crew, the only thing the mandate is we got to give people joy through laughter,” she continued. “That’s it. And I would always pray, ‘Lord, show them that side of you that loves to laugh.’ And I got to do that for four years.”

Before switching topics, the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree said she’s not ready to dim the studio lights just yet.

“Let me tell you something. I’m from the Shepherds of Chicago. We don’t go down without a fight, not at all. So, I am still really trying to keep this going, and you haven’t seen the last of Sherri,” she told Jones and Hager. “I mean, I got to dance with former first lady Michelle Obama, you know, and people were having fun and wanted to come on the show. So, I’m disappointed. I got a great staff and crew that made it look easy. So that’s why I’m saying I’m not going down without a fight,” she added.

