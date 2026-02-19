Trump 'Cannot Decide What Is True' — Judge Slams Donald’s Disgusting Attempt To Remove Slavery Exhibits

Listen Live
Judge Orders Donald Trump To Return Removed Slavery Exhibits

Judge Slams Donald's Disgusting Attempt To Remove Slavery Exhibits

A federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled that the slavery exhibits that Trump ordered removed from the President’s House must be restored to their rightful places.

Published on February 19, 2026

White House 2/12/26
President Donald Trump is seen while making an announcement inside the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. The announcement was to mark the erasure of a landmark scientific finding on the harmfulness of greenhouse gas emissions on human health and the environment that underpins US regulations of planet-warming pollution. (Photo by Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Donald Trump would like America to stick its head in the sand and forget that this country has committed generational atrocities against Black people. If he had his way, the only thing that would be publicly mentioned about these United States is that “it’s the greatest country in the world” (where immigrants are not welcome).

Fortunately, this country isn’t an oligarchy, and Donald Trump is not a king. Here, we have checks, balances, and a judicial system that (sometimes) acts in the interest of the people, not the agenda of a white supremacist.

POLITICO reports that a federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled that the slavery exhibits in the President’s House, the ones Trump ordered removed, must be restored to their rightful places inside the people’s house.

Judge Cynthia Rufe didn’t mince words or bite her tongue once in her devastating 40-page opinion:

“The government here likewise asserts truth is no longer self-evident, but rather the property of the elected chief magistrate and his appointees and delegees,” the George W. Bush appointee wrote. “And why? Solely because, as Defendants state, it has the power.”

“An agency … cannot arbitrarily decide what is true, based on its own whims or the whims of the new leadership,”

Plaques dedicated to Jackie Kennedy, enslaved that built White House, and protesters unveiled
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

That’s tough, but oh, so accurate.

The administration did not immediately respond to Rufe’s ruling; however, Trump previously called for all public monuments to be “uplifting”, to whom he did not say, but it is safe to assume he did not mean Black people.

In fact, Trump said that slavery exhibits painted America as…

“inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed.” Such exhibits foster “a sense of national shame,” Trump complained.

Well, if America didn’t want to be perceived that way, then perhaps the founding fathers, who are so revered by conservative white men, should have thought more deeply about the morality of slavery.

