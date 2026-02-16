NYFW: I Just Tried On Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2026 Collection – Virtually – And I’m Obsessed

Sergio Hudson allows virtual try-on of his latest collection through Google Shopping technology.

The collection explores 'heightened femininity and unapologetic spectacle' inspired by Black opera singers.

Sergio Hudson aims for continued growth and creating opportunities for others in the next decade.

Source: Google/HelloBeqautiful



I just tried on Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection fresh off the runway, and I’m obsessed. Well… kind of.

Let me be clear – my obsession is very real. The try-on? That happened virtually, thanks to a little Google magic.

Just days after Sergio presented his 10th anniversary collection at the New York Public Library during New York Fashion Week, he introduced a new way for all of us to step into his world. Through Google Shopping’s technology, you can upload a photo and, in less than a minute, see yourself wearing pieces from the new collection.

Sergio Hudson Partners With Google Shopping For A Curated NYFW Try-On Experience

Source: HB/Lauren Evette Williams / HB

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Starting February 16, the collection is available to view and try online. And if you’re in New York, you can head to the second floor of Printemps to see it in person.

And that’s the beauty of it.

To celebrate both the collection and the virtual try-on experience, Sergio held a kick-off event at Printemps. I had to stop by. He was right there in the room while attendees tested the technology in real time, answering questions, smiling, soaking it all in. The South Carolina designer wore a cream jacket with a sleek black top and pants, and of course, those signature gold nails that have become part of his brand DNA.

He and his business partner, Inga Beckham, shared that the collaboration with Google had been in conversation for a long time. The goal? Access. Technology that allows everyone, whether you’re a model on the runway, a high-powered executive, or a fashion lover sitting at home, to see yourself in beautiful garments. It’s high fashion for everyone.

After walking in, a Google representative greeted me and snapped a photo of me. Then I was guided through a custom Sergio showroom experience. I chose three looks to try on. One was an electric blue long-sleeve sequined dress. Another was a metallic gold off-the-shoulder ruched dress. And the last was a two-piece suit with a maxi skirt and clustered floral rhinestone details.

Once my photo was uploaded, the transformation took less than 45 seconds. And when I saw myself in those looks, I was gagged.

Of course, I looked amazing. I was wearing Sergio Hudson. But seeing it in real time on my body was everything.

Sergio Hudson Says He Feels Great After His NYFW Anniversary Show, Celebrates Drama on the Runway

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

After my try-on, I asked Sergio how he was feeling after presenting his anniversary collection.

“I feel great,” he told me. “It was a celebration of my clients and the lifestyles that they live. And, you know, just dressing the woman that I see in my head and that I work with every day.”

This season was about drama. Sergio drew inspiration from legendary Black opera singers like Leontyne Price and from the commanding presence of Aretha Franklin’s operatic performances. The collection, as described in his press materials, explores “heightened femininity and unapologetic spectacle.”

Before I left, I asked him about the next decade.

“Nothing but growth over the next 10 years,” he said. “And hoping I can open doors and make opportunities for other people.”

NYFW: I Just Tried On Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2026 Collection – Virtually – And I’m Obsessed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com