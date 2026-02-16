Top 10 Black Coaches in Sports History

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Black coaches have made significant contributions to sports, breaking barriers and inspiring generations.

Playing a crucial role in sports, Black coaches in sports began breaking barriers, fostering diversity, and inspiring future generations.

The first Black coach in professional sports, Fritz Pollard, became a trailblazer in 1921 as co-coach of the Akron Pros in the NFL, paving the way for greater representation. Today, Black coaches bring unique perspectives, mentorship, and leadership, significantly shaping the culture and success of national sports while challenging systemic inequities.



Here are the top 10 Black coaches who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields: