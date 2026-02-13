GROWN FOLK CONVO: Is Valentine’s Day Just for Women?

This GROWN FOLK CONVO opened the phone lines with a question many couples quietly debate every year: is Valentine’s Day just for women, or should appreciation flow both ways?

The discussion kicked off by acknowledging the traditional expectation that men handle the flowers, gifts, and full Valentine’s Day production. But the host posed a real question—do men want to feel appreciated too? According to callers, the answer depends on who you ask.

One caller proudly shared that he enjoys being spoiled and expects consistency. He made it clear that Valentine’s Day should be mutual, joking that flowers won’t cut it but diamonds might. His perspective highlighted a growing belief that men also value intentional gestures and recognition in relationships.

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Another caller had the opposite take, insisting Valentine’s Day is for women only. While he appreciated thoughtful moments like a card or dinner, he strongly rejected traditional gifts like chocolates, balloons, or teddy bears, saying they made him uncomfortable. For him, romance didn’t need to look the same for men.

✕

As more callers chimed in, the conversation balanced humor with honesty, revealing how personal experiences and relationship dynamics shape expectations. One woman explained that while Valentine’s Day would focus on her partner, their recent anniversary had already been all about him.

In true urban radio fashion, the segment wrapped with birthday shoutouts and playful banter, proving once again that when grown folks talk, the opinions are real, unfiltered, and always entertaining.

For more conversations like this, tune in and stay locked in.