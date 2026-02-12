GROWN FOLK CONVO: Does Being Busy Mean Being Absent As A Parent?

On this week’s GROWN FOLK CONVO, we tackled the age-old question: does being busy mean being absent as a parent? The discussion highlighted how working hard to provide for your family doesn’t automatically diminish your love or emotional presence.

Listeners shared their own experiences, reflecting on how many children are raised by “villages”—grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins—while parents work diligently to keep life on track. The conversation emphasized that being busy can come with guilt, but intentional parenting ensures children feel supported, loved, and guided.

✕

Guests and callers discussed the dual truths of modern parenting: that hard work is necessary to provide for a family, and that emotional connection is equally crucial. The dialogue explored how parents can navigate work responsibilities while maintaining strong bonds with their children and learning from the challenges of their own upbringing.

Overall, the episode resonated with listeners juggling careers and family life, providing insight into raising children with care and attention despite a hectic schedule.

For more conversations on parenting, life lessons, and work-life balance, tune in to GROWN FOLK CONVO and follow along on social media @theVJ Experience .