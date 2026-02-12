MIDDAY BUZZ: Britney Spears Catalog Deal, Jennifer Hudson on Broadway

Britney Spears has reportedly finalized a deal transferring her music catalog to Primary Wave. While financial details haven’t been disclosed, industry insiders say it’s a landmark move that positions Spears in a new tax bracket. This type of catalog transfer is part of a growing trend, with artists like Timbaland, The-Dream, Future, Drake, and T-Pain making similar moves to cash in on publishing and master rights, creating generational wealth.

In other entertainment news, Jennifer Hudson is taking her career to the next level by returning to Broadway. She will star in and produce the revival of Dreamgirls, showcasing her evolution from American Idol contestant to Oscar winner and power player behind the scenes.

✕

On the lighter side of viral trends, a TikToker attempted to recreate Tiana Taylor’s signature haircut — and it did not go as planned. The video went viral with over eight million views, capturing reactions of shock and amusement. Taylor herself even appeared with her personal glam team to transform the look, leaving the result flawless and inspiring.

From major business moves to Broadway returns and viral moments, the latest in entertainment highlights the diverse ways artists continue to shape culture and captivate audiences. Tune into VJ in the Midday for more celebrity news and trending stories.