Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Unfollow Each Other After Super Bowl Loss

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, a couple since 2024, no longer follow each other on Instagram after Diggs' Super Bowl loss.

Fans speculate the unfollow could be a reaction to the emotional weight of the loss or tension behind the scenes.

Diggs faced criticism and legal matters off the field, adding to the pressure surrounding the athlete.

Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

Just hours after the New England Patriots fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, social media began buzzing for a different reason. Fans quickly noticed that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were no longer following each other on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation about the state of their relationship.

Screenshots of their updated follow lists spread across social platforms almost immediately, turning what was already a tough night for Diggs into an unexpected relationship headline. Neither Cardi nor the Patriots wide receiver has commented publicly on the move, but the timing has left fans reading between the lines.

The couple has been in the spotlight since late 2024, when rumors first linked them together following Cardi’s divorce from Offset. Over time, their relationship became more public, with appearances at major events, courtside sightings, and social media moments that kept fans invested. By 2025, the pair had welcomed their first child together, and Cardi was frequently seen supporting Diggs at games and events.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, reports suggested Cardi had been planning a massive celebration in case the Patriots won. The rumored plans included private jets for guests and a luxury suite at the stadium. Instead, the night ended in disappointment for New England, and shortly after the game, fans noticed the couple’s social media change.

Some observers believe the unfollow could be a reaction to the emotional weight of the loss, while others see it as a possible sign of tension behind the scenes. The relationship has not been without its share of scrutiny. Reports recently claimed Cardi had difficulty connecting with some members of the Patriots’ inner circle, though those claims remain unconfirmed by the couple.

On the field, Diggs faced one of the toughest games of his season. After a strong regular season that included more than 1,000 receiving yards, he finished the Super Bowl with just three catches for 37 yards. The Patriots struggled against Seattle’s defense, and the loss marked a disappointing end to what had been a promising year.

Off the field, Diggs has also been dealing with public criticism and legal matters, adding to the pressure surrounding the athlete. Combined with the sudden social media shift, fans have been quick to speculate about what might be happening between him and Cardi.

For now, the unfollow remains the only visible sign of any change. Until either Cardi B or Stefon Diggs speaks publicly, supporters and critics alike are left watching closely and wondering whether the move signals a temporary moment or something more permanent.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Unfollow Each Other After Super Bowl Loss was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com