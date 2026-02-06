Listen Live
Matthew Knowles On Destiny’s Child, Cancer Survival, and Family

Matthew Knowles On Destiny’s Child Reimagined, Cancer Survival, and Family

Matthew Knowles joined DJ Face to discuss Destiny’s Child Reimagined, a candlelit concert experience honoring the group’s legacy, plus reflections on family, faith, and the music industry.

Published on February 6, 2026

Dreamgirls Premiere - London

Matthew Knowles stopped by the studio with DJ Face for a conversation on the Destiny’s Child Reimagined, a live candlelight tribute honoring the iconic girl group’s catalog. The immersive concert experience takes place Friday, February 6, at National City Christian Church, featuring a string quintet, thousands of glowing candles, and timeless hits performed in a bold new way.

Knowles, the founder of Destiny’s Child, shared how the concept came together through a partnership between his company, Music World Entertainment, and Candlelight. He described the show as more than a concert — calling it a full experience where fans can sing along, reflect, and reconnect with music that defined a generation. Throughout the performance, Knowles narrates personal stories behind the songs, including the powerful impact of “Survivor,” which he co-wrote and says has saved lives.

Beyond the stage, Knowles opened up about life as a grandfather, proudly speaking on watching his grandchildren grow while emphasizing the importance of mentorship, purpose, and learning from past mistakes. He also discussed returning to the music industry after years in academia, noting plans to expand Destiny’s Child Reimagined to cities including Oakland, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, and Detroit.

With two DC performances scheduled at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Knowles encouraged fans to arrive early, dress chic, and prepare for an unforgettable night celebrating legacy, resilience, and joy.

Tickets for Destiny’s Child Reimagined are available now at www.destinyschild.com.

