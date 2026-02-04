Blockbuster Move: Wizards Acquire Anthony Davis In Huge 8-Player Trade

Wizards trade for 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and Trae Young to build star power

A New Era of Star Power in D.C.

The Washington Wizards have shaken up the NBA with a blockbuster trade. The team acquired 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks in an eight-player deal.

Sources say the Wizards also get Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum. Dallas receives Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round draft picks, and three second-round choices.

Davis, 32, has been sidelined since January with a hand injury. He still averages 20.1 points and 11.1 rebounds in 20 games this season.

This trade marks the Wizards’ second major move of 2026. Washington acquired Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young last month. Young is out with knee and quadriceps injuries, but the Wizards hope he and Davis will form a strong duo.

The Mavericks have faced heavy criticism for dealing Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Davis last season. That decision led to the firing of former general manager Nico Harrison.

For Washington, the latest deals show a plan to rebuild around star power. Team officials believe Davis and Young can return to form and spark a winning culture in D.C.

Dallas is pivoting to a reset with young talent and draft capital. Middleton brings experience. Johnson and Branham provide depth and future promise.

Fans will be watching closely to see if this big gamble can pay off in Washington. Dallas also faces pressure to make the most of its new assets. The NBA landscape in D.C. just became much more intriguing.

