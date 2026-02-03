Eric Murphy And Jasmin Lawrence’s Relationship Timeline

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence are expecting their first child together. Here’s a look back at their timeline rooted in pure love. Read more inside.

Murphy and Lawrence may come from two of the most legendary comedy families in Hollywood, but their relationship has always been grounded in intention, privacy, and genuine connection. While the internet loves to frame their love story as a celebrity crossover moment, their journey together has quietly unfolded with consistency and care.

As outlined in People, the couple first went public with their romance in June 2021 when Eric shared a heartfelt Instagram post declaring his love for Jasmin. The moment instantly caught attention, but what followed showed that this was more than a soft launch. Jasmin soon returned the affection with her own birthday tribute to Eric. According to the publication, the two quickly made it clear that celebrating each other openly was part of how they show love.

First Public Post:

Despite assumptions, their famous fathers were not the ones who introduced them. Jasmin later shared in an interview that she and Eric actually met through her uncle and bonded naturally over shared values and similar life experiences. Growing up as the children of iconic entertainers gave them a unique understanding of one another that deepened their connection over time. Their families were supportive early on, but also intentional about giving the couple space to grow on their own terms.

The Interview:

Public moments continued to affirm their bond. From Valentine’s Day posts to milestone birthdays and family celebrations, Eric and Jasmin consistently showed up for each other. One standout moment came in 2022 when Jasmin caught the bouquet at Eric’s sister Bria Murphy’s wedding, a playful moment that fueled speculation but was handled with humor and ease. Even when Martin Lawrence jokingly suggested Eddie Murphy should pay for a future wedding, both fathers made it clear they were staying out of their children’s business.

Milestone Moments

Catching The Bouquet:

By 2023, their relationship had matured into something visibly steady. Eric’s tribute to Martin Lawrence during the comedian’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony reflected deep respect, gratitude, and an understanding of family as a shared foundation. Moments like that showed how intertwined their lives had become.

As MadameNoire previously reported, Eric and Jasmin are now expecting their first child together, marking a new chapter in their love story. The transition into parenthood feels like a natural next step for a couple that has always moved with intention. While their last names may carry weight, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have proven that their relationship stands firmly on its own, built on love, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future.

