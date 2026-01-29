The Washington Wizards will celebrate franchise legend John Wall on Jan. 29 when the team hosts the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena, honoring the five-time NBA All-Star’s impact on the court and in the community. The game will air nationally on Amazon Prime Video, and the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a John Wall bobblehead.



Drafted first overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall became the face of the Wizards for more than a decade, leading the team to three playoff appearances and cementing his place in franchise history. He remains the Wizards’ all-time leader in assists (5,282) and steals (976) and earned multiple league honors, including All-Rookie First Team, All-Defensive Second Team, and All-NBA Third Team selections. Wall retired in August 2025 and has since transitioned into broadcasting, joining Monumental Sports Network as a studio analyst for Wizards coverage.

Beyond basketball, Wall made a lasting impact throughout the DMV through extensive community work. A recipient of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, he supported annual back-to-school drives, Thanksgiving meal initiatives, and holiday shopping sprees for children. He also partnered closely with local schools and nonprofits and launched the “202 Assist” rent-relief fund during the pandemic, raising more than $500,000 for families in Ward 8.

The celebration will extend beyond game night. Beginning Jan. 27, fans can visit the “Wall of Fame” pop-up shop inside Capital One Arena, featuring exclusive merchandise and the scorer’s table from Wall’s iconic 2016 playoff game-winner against the Boston Celtics. Virtually fans can share their favorite Wall memories to be featured during the celebration.

In-game tributes, themed videos, and a halftime ceremony, including a donation to the John Wall Family Foundation and will highlight Wall’s enduring legacy in Washington.

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy was originally published on kysdc.com