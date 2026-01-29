Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia – Thursday, January 29th
District of Columbia:
DC Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening.
Maryland :
Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Closed
Baltimore County Public Schools: Two-hour delay
Charles County Public Schools: Closed
Harford County Public Schools: Closed
Montgomery County Public Schools: Closed
Prince George’s County Public Schools: Closed
St. Mary’s County Public Schools: Closed
Virginia :
Alexandria City Public Schools: Virtual learning; all schools/offices closed for in-person learning
Arlington Public Schools: Closed
Culpeper County Public Schools: Closed (staff reporting times vary; essential personnel at 10 a.m., other 12-month employees at 12 p.m.)
Falls Church City Public Schools: Two-hour delay
Fauquier County Public Schools: Closed
Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Closed
Fairfax County Public Schools: Closed
Loudoun County Public Schools: Closed
Manassas City Public Schools: Closed
Manassas Park City Public Schools: Closed
Prince William County Public Schools: Two-hour delay
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed
Stafford County Public Schools: Closed
Transit & Metro Service Updates
WMATA (Metro Rail & Bus)
Rail: Running with delays; reduced schedules
Metro Bus: Limited service; priority routes only
MetroAccess: Life-sustaining trips only
Virginia & Regional Transit
Fairfax Connector: Service largely suspended
ART & DASH: Reduced or impacted service
Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)
Local Buses: Operating on limited routes
MARC Trains: Running limited service
Tips for Riders:
Expect delays and reduced service across the DMV. Check WMATA.com/snow, MetroAlerts, and local transit agency social media channels for real-time updates before heading out.
