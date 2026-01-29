Listen Live
Close
News

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia – Thursday, January 29th

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia – Thursday, January 29th

Snow, ice, and bitter cold continue to impact the DMV on Thursday, forcing school closures, delayed openings, and virtual learning as crews work to clear roads and sidewalks.

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D.C. Continues To Dig Out From Weekend's Large Snow Storm

District of Columbia:
DC Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening.

Maryland :
Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Closed
Baltimore County Public Schools: Two-hour delay
Charles County Public Schools: Closed
Harford County Public Schools: Closed
Montgomery County Public Schools: Closed
Prince George’s County Public Schools: Closed
St. Mary’s County Public Schools: Closed


Virginia :
Alexandria City Public Schools: Virtual learning; all schools/offices closed for in-person learning
Arlington Public Schools: Closed
Culpeper County Public Schools: Closed (staff reporting times vary; essential personnel at 10 a.m., other 12-month employees at 12 p.m.)
Falls Church City Public Schools: Two-hour delay
Fauquier County Public Schools: Closed
Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Closed
Fairfax County Public Schools: Closed
Loudoun County Public Schools: Closed
Manassas City Public Schools: Closed
Manassas Park City Public Schools: Closed
Prince William County Public Schools: Two-hour delay
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed
Stafford County Public Schools: Closed

Transit & Metro Service Updates
WMATA (Metro Rail & Bus)
Rail: Running with delays; reduced schedules
Metro Bus: Limited service; priority routes only
MetroAccess: Life-sustaining trips only


Virginia & Regional Transit
Fairfax Connector: Service largely suspended
ART & DASH: Reduced or impacted service


Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)
Local Buses: Operating on limited routes
MARC Trains: Running limited service
Tips for Riders:
Expect delays and reduced service across the DMV. Check WMATA.com/snowMetroAlerts, and local transit agency social media channels for real-time updates before heading out.

SEE ALSO

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia – Thursday, January 29th was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Majic 102.3

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close