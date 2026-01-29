Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia – Thursday, January 29th

District of Columbia:

DC Public Schools: Two-hour delayed opening.

Maryland :

Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Closed

Baltimore County Public Schools: Two-hour delay

Charles County Public Schools: Closed

Harford County Public Schools: Closed

Montgomery County Public Schools: Closed

Prince George’s County Public Schools: Closed

St. Mary’s County Public Schools: Closed



Virginia :

Alexandria City Public Schools: Virtual learning; all schools/offices closed for in-person learning

Arlington Public Schools: Closed

Culpeper County Public Schools: Closed (staff reporting times vary; essential personnel at 10 a.m., other 12-month employees at 12 p.m.)

Falls Church City Public Schools: Two-hour delay

Fauquier County Public Schools: Closed

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Closed

Fairfax County Public Schools: Closed

Loudoun County Public Schools: Closed

Manassas City Public Schools: Closed

Manassas Park City Public Schools: Closed

Prince William County Public Schools: Two-hour delay

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed

Stafford County Public Schools: Closed



Transit & Metro Service Updates

WMATA (Metro Rail & Bus)

Rail: Running with delays; reduced schedules

Metro Bus: Limited service; priority routes only

MetroAccess: Life-sustaining trips only



Virginia & Regional Transit

Fairfax Connector: Service largely suspended

ART & DASH: Reduced or impacted service



Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)

Local Buses: Operating on limited routes

MARC Trains: Running limited service

Tips for Riders:

Expect delays and reduced service across the DMV. Check WMATA.com/snow, MetroAlerts, and local transit agency social media channels for real-time updates before heading out.

