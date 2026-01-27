Lingering snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures are forcing widespread school closures across the DMV on Wednesday, as crews continue cleanup efforts and road conditions remain hazardous in many areas.

District of Columbia

Closed Wednesday:

DC Public Schools

Maryland

Closed Wednesday:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Baltimore City Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools

Calvert County Public Schools

Charles County Public Schools

Frederick County Public Schools

Harford County Public Schools

Howard County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools

Prince George’s County Public Schools (closed through later this week)

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Washington County Public Schools

Virginia

Closed Wednesday:

Alexandria City Public Schools

Arlington Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Falls Church City Public Schools

Fauquier County Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Culpeper County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Manassas Park City Schools

King George County Schools

Transit, Metro, and Bus Service Updates

Transit service across the region remains limited Wednesday due to lingering snow and ice.

WMATA (Metro Rail & Bus)

Rail: Running with delays; reduced schedules

Metro Bus: Limited service; priority routes only

MetroAccess: Life-sustaining trips only

Virginia & Regional Transit

Fairfax Connector: Service largely suspended

ART & DASH: Reduced or impacted service

Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)

Local Buses: Operating on limited routes

MARC Trains: Running limited service

Tip for Riders:

Expect delays and reduced service. Riders are encouraged to check WMATA.com/snow, MetroAlerts, and local transit agency social media channels for real-time updates before heading out.

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia – Wednesday, January 28th was originally published on kysdc.com