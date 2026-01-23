MIDDAY BUZZ: Oscar Nods, Naomi Osaka Moment, Mary J. Speaks Out

✕

The film Sinners emerged as the clear standout, leading the pack with 16 nominations. The project earned major recognition across the board, including nods for Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, and Delroy Lindo—marking the veteran actor’s first-ever Oscar nomination after decades in the industry. The cast’s strong showing was widely celebrated, with additional recognition for Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor. Meanwhile, Wicked: For Good walked away empty-handed, making it one of the year’s biggest snubs.

Outside of Hollywood, attention shifted to the Australian Open, where Naomi Osaka sparked conversation following a tense on-court exchange after a match win. Osaka appeared visibly frustrated during her post-match interview, a moment that quickly went viral. While some questioned the interaction, others defended her competitive spirit. Osaka later apologized, clarifying that she meant no disrespect and was simply locked into the intensity of the match.

Rounding out the buzz, Mary J. Blige addressed viral clips from her recent tour that showed her looking visibly exhausted on stage. The R&B icon kept it real, admitting she was tired after decades in the game and back-to-back performances. Stay tuned for more updates with VJ in the Midday!