Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Nicki Minaj has recently been vocal about her views aligning with policies tied to Donald Trump.

A resurfaced post suggests her stance wasn’t always the same. An old Facebook post from 2018 has made rounds, showing the Barbz leader expressing deep concern over U.S. immigration laws at the time.

In the post, Nicki revealed that she was once an undocumented immigrant herself and described the fear of families being separated:

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?”

The post resurfaced as fans point out what appears to be the complete opposite with her more recent online activity. Katie Miller, wife of White House Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller, recently tweeted in support of the SAVE Act, legislation aimed at preventing immigrants from voting:

“The SAVE Act is critical to our national security and democracy because what Joe Biden did is he let in 10 MILLION people in 4 years. Then they gave them work permits. They gave them driver’s licenses, and then you don’t even need to check those driver’s licenses when you go and vote. And so now we have an additional 10 MILLION people in this country in addition to the 20 to 30 MILLION other illegal aliens not knowing if they’re voting and engaging in our Democracy.”

The Moment 4 Life rapper seemingly co-signed the message by replying, “Katie!” followed by an American flag and a pink ribbon emoji.

What has further fueled debate is Minaj’s own comments in 2024, where the Monster rapper stated that she is still not a U.S. citizen. She has not publicly provided an update on whether her citizenship status has changed since then.

