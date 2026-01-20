Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack
Don Lemon demolished Nicki Minaj in his response to her post on social media where she called him a homophobic slur, prompted by his reporting on protests against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis.
The rapper called the former CNN anchor, who is openly gay, “disgusting” in a post on X, formerly Twitter in addition to the slur, which compelled Lemon to blast her in an interview with TMZ, calling her a “homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman” when asked about his thoughts on the posts.
“I think she put the Chucky doll in [her post],” Lemon replied to host Harvey Levin. “A better symbol that should have been represented in that picture is a ‘Pick Me’ doll because Nicki Minaj is a pick me. She will do anything that is expedient for her politically. And again, she’s ignorant. She doesn’t know what she’s talking about. She’s always weighing in on things that she doesn’t know about. Nicki Minaj should just sit the f—k down.”
The Pink Friday rapper’s initial post on Sunday (January 18) attacked him over interviewing anti-ICE protesters at a church in Minneapolis, which has a pastor who is allegedly a senior ICE agent. “DON ‘C— —–N’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”, she wrote.
She followed that up on Monday (January 19), writing: “LOL!!! And I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the c— s—-s to post about it. They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head. I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier.”
But Lemon had more for her in response, taking to his Instagram account that same day. “You don’t care about African Americans, you’re not an African American,” Lemon continued. “From what I know, you are reportedly an undocumented citizen, so you should be deported under Donald Trump’s rule.”
“Nicki Minaj, get a life, stop being a pick-me,” he concluded. “You are a pick me. And I [choose] not to pick you, and so should Black people and so should gay people, [who] shouldn’t buy your music. Clock that.”
