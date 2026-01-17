CASSIUS Gems: Joy Taylor’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

You can’t talk about women in sports media without mentioning Joy Taylor, who’s celebrating her 39th birthday today.

As former NFL defensive end Jason Taylor’s sister, she’s literally got it in her blood.

Her story starts back in 2009, when she graduated with a degree in sports broadcasting, before becoming an executive producer at a Miami radio station and hosting her own morning show.

But her big break came when she had a stint at CBS Sports and became a key fill-in on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

After proving herself, she became the moderator of Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s new debate show, Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

Alongside hosting her The Joy Taylor Show on Fox Sports Radio, she also co-hosted Speak alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce until the show was canceled in July 2025, and she was let go from the network following some legal drama.

Still, she stands by her accomplishments as she decides her next career move.

“I’ve established my voice in this business as an opinionist, as someone who has a point of view, as someone who is educated, as someone who has put in the work,” she told Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast. “Whatever anyone believes about how I got here or why I got here or what happens, that doesn’t erase my resume and what I’ve done.”

Taylor isn’t all business, though; she also hosted the Two Personal podcast with her friend and fellow sports host, Taylor Rooks, where she first became more open about her personal life and delved into more risqué topics.

She’s since relaunched the podcast solo, and hit the ground running on the first episode, saying her ‘libido is through the roof.’

She adds, “Every year I get older, I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do?” I have to have sex every day, and I can’t, I’m not.”

