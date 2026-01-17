Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Faking ‘Daddy Daycare’ For Social Media Amid Child Support Battle

The once-unbreakable bond between Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss and her estranged husband, Todd Tucker, has officially entered a messy legal saga. While the former couple initially projected a united front for the sake of their children, the gloves have come off as Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker battle over money, custody, and what Kandi calls a fake social media image.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

As Us Weekly reported, Kandi filed court documents on January 8, demanding an urgent hearing to address child support and a formal parenting schedule. Despite Kandi previously telling the TODAY show that the two were trying to remain cordial for the kids, her latest legal filing paints a different picture of their current co-parenting dynamic.

According to the filings, Kandi is accusing Todd of failing to contribute to the “significant monthly expenses” of their two children, Ace and Blaze. These costs include private school tuition, nannies, medical bills, and travel. Kandi alleges that while Todd hasn’t put a dime toward the kids’ daily needs or the mortgage on their marital home, he has found the funds to travel out of the country for multiple personal vacations.

Kandi also took a direct shot at Todd’s public image. While he often posts content showing himself as a doting father, Kandi claims it is all for show.

“Tucker does not exercise parenting time with the minor children on a significant basis despite the facade of his two-to-three-minute social media videos chronicling his ‘Daddy Daycare’ on his social media platforms,” the filing stated. Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s Co-Parenting Relationship Is In Trouble

The tension reached a boiling point during the 2025 Christmas break. Kandi’s legal team noted that Todd allegedly attempted to block the children from traveling to New York to visit her, despite having significant prior notice and Kandi already paying for the travel arrangements. This clash over the holidays is a sharp contrast to Kandi’s earlier comments to TMZ, where she mentioned they spent the holidays together to keep things smooth for the kids.

Todd isn’t staying silent, however. His attorney, Randall Kessler, told Us Weekly that they prefer to leave these matters to the court rather than the press. Todd has also fought back against Kandi’s request for a confidentiality order, arguing that Kandi has already pushed their personal business to the forefront through a “public press tour.”

Furthermore, the divorce has hit a major snag regarding their prenuptial agreement. Todd is currently opposing the enforcement of the deal, claiming his lawyer wasn’t present when he signed it. Kandi has reportedly scoffed at these claims, pointing out that the world watched him sign the document on camera during their Bravo wedding special.

The shift in the relationship between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker has left fans stunned, especially as the request for custody has escalated from joint to Todd demanding sole custody and Kandi now seeking primary custody. Todd’s filing argued that Kandi’s work obligations, including her current run in the Broadway musical & Juliet, require her to be away from the children too often.

While Kandi has called her Broadway role the “best kind of therapy” for her mental health during the split, it is now being used as a weapon in their custody battle.

The post Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Faking ‘Daddy Daycare’ For Social Media Amid Child Support Battle appeared first on Bossip.

Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Faking ‘Daddy Daycare’ For Social Media Amid Child Support Battle was originally published on bossip.com