MIDDAY BUZZ: 2026 NAACP Image Awards Nominees Highlight DMV Talent

The 2026 NAACP Image Awards nominees are officially out, shining a spotlight on DMV talent and celebrating Black excellence across music, film, television, and literature. Local favorite Noochie earned a nod for Outstanding Short Form Series for his viral series Live From the Front Porch, which transforms his front porch into a live music venue hosting authentic performances. The recognition highlights both cultural impact and community representation on the national stage.

In film, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners leads with eight nominations. Animated features including Zootopia and Elio are also in contention for Best Animated Picture. On television, Bel-Air leads with multiple nominations, while fan favorites like Reasonable Doubt and Forever received six nods each, including best directing.

In music and acting, Teyana Taylor leads with six nominations, and Kendrick Lamar and Doechii also appear across multiple categories. Outstanding Album contenders include SZA’s SOS Deluxe, Cardi B’s Am I the Drama, and Giveon’s Beloved. Literary works are recognized as well, with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry and former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 107 Days included.Entertainer of the Year features some of the biggest names in the game, including Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, and Teyana Taylor.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air Saturday, February 28 at 8 p.m. on BET and CBS.