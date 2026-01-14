MIDDAY BUZZ: Salt-N-Pepa Lawsuit, Diddy’s Jet, Mary J. Blige Vegas Residency

✕

Salt-N-Pepa are back in the spotlight, this time in court. The legendary hip-hop duo filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming they should regain control of their master recordings under the Copyright Act. Universal counters that the recordings were never technically owned by Salt-N-Pepa. A federal judge recently sided with the label, noting the group never had ownership of the master tapes. Salt-N-Pepa have stated they respectfully disagree and plan to appeal, making this case part of a broader conversation about artist ownership and legacy, a topic famously highlighted by the late Prince.

Meanwhile, Diddy made headlines for his private jet. Reports indicate he sold the jet in October, just before serving a 50-month prison sentence. Interestingly, the jet continued to operate while he was behind bars, logging 126 flights and 150,000 miles and generating rental income. It remains unclear who received the payments from these flights.

On a brighter note, Mary J. Blige is entering her “legacy era” with her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at MGM. Scheduled for May and July, the shows promise a theatrical storytelling experience of her life through music. Blige is also producing three new films for Lifetime inspired by her songs, further expanding her creative influence beyond the stage.

