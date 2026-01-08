MIDDAY BUZZ: Diddy Pay Drama, Mary J Wins, New Rom-Com

✕

More drama is swirling around Sean “Diddy” Combs as reports claim several staffers and attorneys connected to his growing list of civil cases have not been paid. Sources say his finances are currently being handled by Tristar Sports Entertainment, with some alleging the firm is holding payments longer than expected. The situation reportedly became tense enough that at least one person quit.

Diddy’s team is pushing back on those claims, insisting everything is “business as usual.” According to his representatives, all staff and legal partners are being paid once work is completed and reviewed, and they maintain that Diddy still controls his finances despite being incarcerated.

In other legal news, Mary J. Blige scored a courtroom win after a New York judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against her by longtime former friend Misa Hilton. The case was tossed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled, but the judge made it clear they were unimpressed. Mary’s legal team previously called the lawsuit frivolous, and the court warned Hilton’s attorneys about making serious accusations without following through with evidence.

On a lighter note, Kelly Rowland and Method Man are teaming up for a new romantic comedy titled Relationship Goals. The Prime Video film drops February 4, just in time for Valentine’s Day, and fans are already buzzing after the official trailer showcased their undeniable on-screen chemistry.