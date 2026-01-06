MIDDAY BUZZ: Cardi B Claps Back, Drake Lawsuit & Beyoncé Milestone

✕

Cardi B Fire Backs

Cardi B is drawing a firm line when it comes to her family. The rapper fired back at a fake screenshot falsely claiming her father was convicted of a violent crime, warning that spreading fake allegations could lead to legal consequences.

Michael Opens Up About Mental Health After Filming Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan also made headlines after opening up about the emotional toll of playing Killmonger in Black Panther. The actor shared that preparing for the role led him to isolate from loved ones and later seek therapy, offering a rare look into the mental weight actors carry behind the scenes.

Drake Facing Charges

Meanwhile, Drake is facing a federal RICO class-action lawsuit accusing him of using the online casino Stake to artificially boost music streams through bots and internal money transfers. Drake and Stake have denied the claims, but the lawsuit has reignited conversations around streaming manipulation.Closing out the buzz, Beyoncé has officially joined the billionaire club. According to Forbes, she became only the fifth musician to reach the milestone, fueled largely by the massive success of her Cowboy Carter tour.