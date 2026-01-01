Doechii & SZA Turn Heads In “girl, get up” Video

Doechii is ending 2025 in a big way. She has tapped SZA for her new song “girl, get up,” and the video does not disappoint.

As per HotNewHipHop, Doechii is not backing down from the pressure that comes with her level of celebrity. This week, she released a new song that not only attempts to empower the female community but also directly responds to some of her naysayers. “Girl, get up” finds the Tampa, Fla., talent addressing some of the feedback she has received ever since she achieved superstar status.

“All that industry plant sh*t whack / I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats / You suck every rap n***a d*ck from the back / But what’s the agenda when the it girl black?”

While she did not name anyone specifically, many believe her shade was aimed at Adin Ross. Back in May 2025, the online personality went on a viral rant where he accused her of being an industry plant; he also referred to her as a “b*tch” and said she is “unintelligent.”

In between Doechii’s verses SZA flexes her signature vocals on the hook. “I be in the back, levitatin’ / Doin’ meditation, leave me, girl, get up / Pickin’ on non-confrontation / F*** a limitation, leave me, girl, get up” she sings. The visuals fit the energy of the track perfectly as the two are spotted on a yacht in separate scenes. Rap’s Swamp Princess dances while she raps and we see a silhouette of SZA while she sings. This is not the first time the two have collaborated on music. Back in 2022, the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress joined Doechii on her remix to “Persuasive.”

You can view the video to “girl, get up.” below.