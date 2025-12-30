Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Kanye West has recently been in the news over an alleged bucket list making rounds online.

As the new year approaches, Ye appears to have goals he wants to accomplish, just not the ones fans have been attributing to him. The Chicago rapper quickly shut down the circulating list, calling it cap:

“That so-called bucket list is fake. It’s not my handwriting.”

The alleged list included goals such as climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, creating his own shampoo and soaps, learning how to pole dance, and more. While the Chicago rapper denied any connection to the bucket list, one thing he has confirmed recently is that new music is on the way. During one of Deon Cole’s stand-up comedy shows in Hollywood, Mr. West made a surprise appearance.

Cole invited him onstage and jokingly pressed him about whether he actually enjoyed the show, asking, “Did you have a good time tonight? Did you laugh? Like, no not fake laugh, like, for real. You’re not going to give me no sympathy laugh, busting the f*ck up.” The Late Registration rapper nodded his head to confirm he did laugh.

Before leaving the stage, Ye let the crowd know that a new album is coming. It remains unclear whether the project will be his previously teased album, BULLY, or something entirely different.

Outside of music, Kanye has also been active on the fashion front. Over Christmas, he released a new drop that included several budget-friendly clothes priced under $100, including the long-teased BL-01 shoes, which retail for $60.





Kanye West Calls Cap On Viral Bucket List was originally published on hiphopwired.com