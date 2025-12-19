Grown Folk Convo: Co-Parenting Boundaries on Christmas Eve

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

The holidays are a time for family, but co-parenting can make even Christmas Eve complicated. On a recent episode of Grown Folk Convo, the hosts asked: would you be okay with your partner spending the night at their ex’s house just to wake up with the kids on Christmas morning? The responses were immediate and decisive—overnight visits at an ex’s home are off-limits.

Listeners stressed the importance of boundaries and consistency. Kids should wake up in the household they normally live in, where traditions and stability remain intact. Spending the night elsewhere could send confusing signals, especially if children hope their parents might reunite. One caller even jokingly suggested the parent could sit outside the house or “flick the blinds three times” to see the kids, but sleeping over was unacceptable.

Communication also came up as essential. Children deserve honesty and clarity. Modern kids are perceptive; they notice mixed messages and can feel caught in the middle. Coordinating drop-offs at neutral locations or meeting for Christmas morning exchanges keeps the holiday positive without crossing lines.

Some acknowledged that large, cooperative family gatherings with both parents, new partners, and kids could work—but these situations are rare. Ultimately, the consensus was clear: the holidays are about children’s emotional security, clear boundaries, and maintaining traditions. Even in complicated co-parenting dynamics, parents can prioritize love, stability, and memorable moments without creating drama.