Curtis Malone On Redemption, Mentorship & His New Book Duplicity
Curtis Malone is a respected figure in DC’s grassroots basketball community, having guided hundreds of young athletes toward college scholarships and life success. Yet, his path wasn’t without struggle. In an inspiring conversation with Vic Jagger, Malone opens up about personal challenges that threatened to derail his work and his life, and how he used those experiences to grow stronger.
Malone reflects on the pressures of balancing his responsibilities as a mentor with the personal choices he made, the lessons he learned in prison, and the clarity those experiences brought. He emphasizes patience, humility, and prioritizing family, while also showing the importance of character in overcoming adversity.
Through his book, Duplicity: Basketball, Drugs, and My Double Life, Malone shares his story as a lesson for young people, demonstrating that setbacks don’t define you and that redemption is possible. Today, he continues to pour into the community, uphold high standards in his basketball program, and inspire a new generation to pursue success with integrity. Curtis Malone’s story is a testament to resilience, growth, and the transformative power of mentorship.