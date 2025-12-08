GloRilla Says She’s Cool With Young Thug After He Called Her “Ugly AF”

GloRilla and Young Thug privately resolved their dispute, avoiding lasting drama.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

GloRilla and Young Thug are proving that not every hip-hop dispute has to end in lasting drama. What started as an awkward and uncomfortable moment earlier this year has now cooled off, with both artists choosing to move past the tension and keep things respectful.

The situation began when a leaked jail phone call involving Young Thug circulated online. In the recording, the Atlanta rapper made harsh and personal comments about GloRilla’s appearance while speaking to his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist. The remarks quickly spread across social media, catching the attention of fans and sparking backlash. Many assumed the comments would permanently damage any chance of peace between the two rappers.

But according to GloRilla, that wasn’t the case at all.

In a recent interview with Complex, the Memphis rapper revealed that she and Young Thug had already talked things out privately. Rather than holding onto anger, GloRilla approached the situation with humor and perspective. “We cool, we cool,” she said, explaining that the conversation wasn’t tense or uncomfortable. If anything, she found the moment more funny than upsetting.

GloRilla made it clear that she doesn’t get easily rattled by words alone. “I don’t take a lot of stuff too serious,” she explained. “If it ain’t like no death or fighting matter, I ain’t going to take it too serious.” Her laid-back attitude helped defuse the situation quickly, allowing both sides to move forward without dragging out the controversy.

The leaked audio had included Young Thug making critical comments about GloRilla’s looks, joking about her wig, her head, and even saying he would never pursue her romantically. As the clip gained traction, public reaction was swift, with many fans criticizing Thug for his remarks. Not long after, he addressed the situation directly.

Young Thug took to social media to apologize, writing that he was sorry for his words and that he did not actually think GloRilla was ugly. He ended the message by calling her “twin,” signaling that there was no real malice behind what he had said.

GloRilla’s response to the apology stayed on-brand with her personality. She appeared to joke about the situation online, poking fun at the idea of a man repeatedly calling her to ask about her eye color. The playful tone suggested she wasn’t interested in escalating the issue any further.

Interestingly, GloRilla didn’t shut the door on future collaboration either. When asked whether she could see herself working with Young Thug down the line, she kept things open-ended. “We’ll see about it,” she said, leaving fans wondering if the two might eventually turn the situation into music.

For now, the episode stands as a reminder that even in a genre known for feuds, disagreements don’t always have to linger. GloRilla’s ability to brush off the negativity and Young Thug’s willingness to apologize helped bring the issue to a quiet and mature close.

GloRilla Says She’s Cool With Young Thug After He Called Her “Ugly AF” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com