BET’s “Sistas” Star Crystal Renee Talks Tyler Perry & Podcast

Crystal Renee Hayslett — the breakout star who brought Fatima to life on BET’s Sistas — joined Vic Jagger for an inspiring conversation about the hustle behind her success and the vision guiding her newest projects. From navigating early setbacks in Atlanta to leading her own spinoff and launching the thoughtfully crafted podcast Keep It Positive, Sweetie, Hayslett opened up about staying true to herself, cultivating safe spaces for meaningful dialogue, and encouraging women everywhere to trust their calling.

BET’s Sistas and Zatima star Crystal Renee Hayslett sat down with Vic Jagger for an inspiring conversation about her journey from wardrobe stylist to breakout actress and podcast host. Best known for playing Fatima, Hayslett shared how her early hustle in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta shaped her career and prepared her for Hollywood’s ups and downs.

Reflecting on her time at Tyler Perry Studios, she credited her experiences working with Perry for helping her develop the thick skin necessary to thrive in the industry. “My overnight success took 10 years,” she told Jagger, emphasizing the persistence it took to turn rejection into growth.

Hayslett also talked about her podcast, Keep It Positive, Sweetie, where she creates a space for honest, meaningful conversations with high-profile guests including Tyler Perry and Tina Knowles. “If you feel like God has planted something in you, all He’s waiting on you to do is take the step. He’s going to guide you the rest of the way,” she said. “Stop second-guessing yourself, start overthinking everything — just start.”

Looking ahead, Hayslett is expanding her producing work, filming new projects, and bringing live podcast experiences to fans. From acting to podcasting and beyond, Crystal Renee Hayslett continues to build a multi-faceted career with intention, authenticity, and heart.