Baddest In The Bayou! A Gallery Of Gorgeous Gram Girls, Southern Sheauxstoppers & More Who Stunned At The 2025 Bayou Classic

There’s nothing like the Bayou Classic between Grambling State University and Southern University which attracts over 30,000 fans, alumni, and HBCU supporters to NOLA for good vibes, delicious eats, rivalry football, and an epic Battle of the Bands over Thanksgiving weekend.

This year, GloRilla linked up with adidas Originals, Grambling’s World-Famed Tiger Marching Band and the Orchesis Dance Company for an electrifying performance that elevated the always-entertaining halftime show to another level.

Source: Xiana Gutierrez

Check out the full performance below:

To create this cultural crescendo that honors HBCU heritage while propelling it forward, Orchesis Director and Grambling alumna J’aime Griffith teamed up with Adidas’ LA WRKSHP to create custom costumes spotlighting women at the forefront of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural influence.

“The Bayou Classic is a huge moment for HBCU culture and performing with adidas and Grambling State is really special,” said GloRilla in a statement. “Being on the field with these students, seeing them represent their school and community is powerful.”

Source: Xiana Gutierrez

The buzzy performance underscored adidas’ ongoing investment in Grambling through NIL education, career development, and creative collaboration which reaffirm the brand’s commitment to empowering the next generation of HBCU leaders, creators, and innovators.

Source: Xiana Gutierrez

Bustling with excitement, the Bayou Classic continues to evolve into a pop culture phenomenon while attracting major brand sponsors like Diageo which brought its ‘Show Your HBCU Spirit’ initiative to the Big Easy.

Source: Hyyer Creative/Diageo

Building on its successful Homecoming SZN campaign, the innovative brand treated massive crowds to a 2 Chainz performance at the Bayou Classic Fan Fest along with a nostalgic SWV performance at the Sneaker Ball.

Source: Hyyer Creative/Diageo

Source: Hyyer Creative/Diageo

Effectively pairing entertainment with empowerment, Diageo also spotlighted its Cheers to Choice platform which encourages fans to enjoy a cocktail in whatever way feels right and its Learning Skills for Life program which offers free hospitality and entrepreneurial training to underserved communities.

Source: Hyyer Creative/Diageo

Also making an impact was eHBCU–a first-of-its-kind digital portal connecting students to HBCUs–and MedCerts–a distance learning initiative preparing adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT–which reimagined the FanFest tailgate experience through their Tailgate Triage activation at the Caesars Superdome.

Source: eHBCU

eHBCU (which supports several schools including Southern University) stood out with a tailgate-style “health check” while providing prospective students with information about the groundbreaking consortium.

Source: eHBCU

“For far too long, education has failed at the innovation necessary to meet the needs of non-traditional learners,” said William Travis, Enrollment Admissions Manager at eHBCU. “As eHBCU embarks on a journey to go against the grain and forge new pathways for all, it’s only right that our partnerships are characterized by the same innovation. We’re proud to partner with MedCerts at Bayou Classic and beyond, opening the door for new opportunities. Together, anything is possible.”

Source: eHBCU

Have you ever attended the Bayou Classic? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Bayou Baddies on the flip.