Sonja Norwood Defends Ray J From ‘Terrible Son’ Shade After His Arrest For Allegedly Pulling A Gun On Princess Love

Ray J was arrested with a $50,000 bond for a charge of making a criminal threat. Fortunately, it sounds like the intervention came before any physical injuries. However, Princess claimed during the incident that Ray J is a “woman abuser” and doubled down on that in the aftermath.

TMZ reports someone called the cops around 4 a.m. The sirens are audible on the livestream, as is a child crying. Shortly after that, Princess appears to describe what happened to a police officer. “My son told me there was a gun on the table,” she said.

Princess’s cousin enters the frame with her husband, who confronts Ray J. The singer warns that he has a gun and yells, “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you.” The argument continues off-camera, with Ray J yelling, “I’ll kill you,” and “Get out of my house before I shoot you right now. I got a gun on me.”

The video shows Ray J continue to argue with someone off camera and yell at them to leave the house because they’re “trespassing.” His ex-wife, Princess, enters the frame holding their daughter, Melody Love, 8, and promising to also leave with their son, Epik Ray, 5. Princess repeatedly accuses, “You pointed a gun at us,” as Ray J claims she and her cousin are drunk.

The reality TV star complained about threats against him and someone trying to take his kids, which sounded more like a rescue mission than a custody battle as the chaos continued. The video appeared to show him grab and load a handgun while issuing a warning: “If these n***as step foot close to this door, I’m going to blow this f***ing sh*t away, bro.

Domestic violence allegations about celebrities often devolve into debates and deniability among fans and this time, the horrifying incident that put Ray J behind bars during the holiday played out on his Twitch stream. HipHopWired reports Ray J went live in the middle of drama at home, ranting about having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world.”

Following Ray J ‘s Thanksgiving arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on ex-wife Princess Love and threatening to shoot, Sonja Norwood entered the chat to defend her son.

Ray J Claims He “Defended” His Children From Princess Love Driving With Them While “Drunk” In Now-Deleted Video

In typical Ray J fashion, he returned from his short stint on yet another livestream with his entourage. TMZ reports he joked about nearly fighting a cellmate for “j**king off” right next to him. He updated fans about his streaming fate on Twitch, which banned Ray J permanently for the altercation.

Although this is an ongoing criminal matter, Ray J also “doubled down” on his actions in a now-deleted video secured by TMZ. He seemingly accuses Princess of escalating their argument by taking the children as they slept in his bed, rather than leaving on her own.

“Instead of letting them sleep, you want to snatch her,” he claimed. “Then you’re trying to get in my bed and take my kids because all of y’all are drunk. Y’all can’t drive with these kids drunk. I’m not letting it happen,” he said about “taking my kids out of my bed at 4 in the morning. “I showed self-control. I didn’t touch Princess, I didn’t touch nobody until the n***a tried to get in my bed and snatch my kid,” he continued.

Ray J explained he expected the cops to side with him, not arrest him for allegedly loading, pointing, and making threats with his gun.

Princess Love Calls Out “Gaslighting,” Says Ray J Put The Kids “In Danger” By “Waving A Gun Around”

Princess took to Instagram with a PSA about gaslighting, seemingly calling out her ex’s behavior.

“‘No, you’re acting a little bit crazy. What happened was (completely new scenario that didn’t occur at all) – that’s the truth. (Countering),'” one of her Instagram Stories posts said. Another was an example of Projection: “‘You’re just trying to confuse everyone so you get to come out on top and control the narrative. We all know why you’re doing this, so just stop.'”

The Prella Beauty Bar owner spoke out on a livestream of her own about navigating a dysfunctional coparenting situation “alone” while she says Ray J is MIA. “I’ve been doing a really great job of protecting my peace,” she began. She also appeared to shut down Ray J’s claims about taking the children with a drunk driver.

“I love my kids, and I would never do anything to put them in danger, including leaving them with a man who’s waving a gun around. I would never do anything to put my kids’ lives in danger. I’m the best mother and I do it alone,” she said about school drop-offs, parent-teacher conferences, and bedtimes.

Princess seemingly addressed Ray J directly, stating that while she parents solo, “you’re out here running around the world terrorizing women and abusing women. What I’m not about to do is let you deflect and not take accountability for your actions, for pulling a gun on me and my cousin’s husband.”

Princess explained she went to Ray J’s home to give their children a united family holiday, despite their rocky relationship and dramatic divorce. Despite not wanting to spend more time with her ex, Princess said she had to be present after Ray J allegedly exposed the children to inappropriate situations.

“I agreed to come over there and cook for Thanksgiving because I wanted you to be around your kids… with me present, because the last time I left them with you, they found you naked in bed with a woman.” When confronted, she said Ray J told her, “Go f**k yourself.”

The tragic message ended with Princess urging the serial entrepreneur to go to rehab, “because you were more than drunk.” She said she will pray that he does better and gets help “because waving a gun around and leaving guns everywhere around your house is not ok.”

Sonja Norwood Denies “Terrible” Backlash About Ray J After His Arrest

Sonja Norwood has also been active on social media while on the road for Brandy’s co-headlining The Boy Is Mine Tour with Monica. On Thursday, she shared Thanksgiving wishes on Facebook and confirmed that “the day started a little rough, but we had a good family Thanksgiving.”

The “#familyfirst” post and what sounded like a vague reference to Ray J’s arrest quickly drew criticism. One placed some blame on the momager as well, claiming that she “raised a terrible son.”

Us Weekly reports she didn’t let the backlash slide and responded to shut it down politely. “Sorry, but I don’t think so,” the Norwood matriarch wrote.

The commenter doubled down with a follow-up about Ray J’s track record with Princess. “You think pulling guns and tossing women in pools is a good representation of the man you raised. Well, I hope I do better by mine,” the reply added.

