New nurses bring fresh dynamic to doctor-driven ensemble.

Dr. Jackie Walters navigates longstanding tensions, including Quad Webb's IVF journey.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes' congressional run sparks hesitation but ultimately wins Dr. Jackie's support.

As Married To Medicine prepares to launch a landmark Season 12 on Sunday, November 30, Dr. Jackie Walters says viewers should brace for deeper bonds, bigger blowups, and a sisterhood that refuses to flatline.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

The veteran cast member told BOSSIP that the show thrives on the same qualities that have carried the series for more than a decade: connection and a circle of women who simply can’t quit each other.

“We may not all be best friends, but there is a connection that we have that I don’t know that all of the other shows have,” she told BOSSIP. “We don’t stop when the cameras go down. We are still going to each other’s parties. We have this text gate thread that can get you in a whole lot of trouble. You might see that this season.”

She added that what keeps viewers invested parallels what keeps the cast intact.

“It is real authentic friends. When we talk about each other, we do not have to hide it. It is good shade for us.”

As previously reported, Season 12 welcomes newcomers Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton, two nursing professionals who bring a fresh dynamic to the doctor-driven ensemble. Jackie said their arrival marks a series first.

Source:

“This is probably the first time we have had nurses and a nurse practitioner,” she told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Angel is going to be a quiet storm, a little firecracker. Brandi is more the mother figure.”

As the heralded “muva of the group,” Jackie admitted that helping the newcomers navigate longstanding tensions, including the unpredictable relationship between Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore, is no small task.

“The hard part for me is I have a special relationship with each person separately,” she explained. “I get to hear the story here, and then I get thrown into the story. Everybody has a special personality, and I do not think they have all learned how to work with those personalities so they can get along.”

Jackie said maintaining her own sense of peace comes from practice, patience, and prayer.

“I think it is a God-given gift,” she shared. “People want to be heard, and I am good at listening. I might not agree with a thing you say, but I will listen.”

She added that strategy is essential when maintaining her longstanding friendship with Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who makes headlines this season for her congressional run. Jackie revealed that her initial reaction was hesitation, although she’s now fully committed to future congresswoman Kimes and the community-driven work the double HBCU grad will do.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

“I really thought it was something with the family,” she said of Heavenly calling her out to the Atlanta Beltline for a Sunday talk. But she added that Heavenly’s reasoning ultimately won her over. “Her why convinced me. You need somebody like a Dr. Heavenly with the culture of politics we are in. She is not afraid to speak out.”

Jackie also shared that she serves as a key support system for Quad Webb, who chronicles her IVF journey this season, a topic they first touched on at BravoCon. She admitted the experience was triggering at times, as it reminded her of her own post-cancer infertility, but said she continued to walk beside Quad every step of the way.

“You will get a clear understanding of that journey, and it is not easy,” she told BOSSIP. “Walking through this journey with her was harder than most because I was reliving my own life and reliving it with a friend.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jackie also addressed chatter surrounding her marriage to Curtis Walters, which resurfaces this season after comments from someone [Toya Bush-Harris] in the friend group.

“I handled it at the moment it happened,” she said about comments made about Curtis on an episode of #WWHL. “I am very protective of my husband. What you are not going to do is come for my husband. I respect my husband, and if anything happens here, it has to come through me first.”

Beyond the relationship dynamics, Jackie continues to expand her entrepreneurial empire with DUES, her luxury scrubs and lifestyle brand.

“We wanted a scrub line where you could go from clinic to cocktails,” she said. “Fashion savvy, comfortable, water resistant, all the things you need.”

Asked to describe Season 12 in three words, Jackie did not hesitate to tell BOSSIP that the storylines center on something everyone can relate to: “Juggling family life.”

Married to Medicine returns Sunday, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock

✕

The post Dr. Jackie Dishes On ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Fresh Faces, Quad’s IVF Journey & SOMEONE’s Shady Comments About Her Hubby [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

Dr. Jackie Dishes On ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Fresh Faces, Quad’s IVF Journey & SOMEONE’s Shady Comments About Her Hubby [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com