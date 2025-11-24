Donald Glover Reveals He Suffered Stroke, Had Septal Defect

Donald Glover, also known as the performer Childish Gambino, rocked Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival this past weekend and delivered a bombshell. While opening his set, Donald Glover revealed that the reason he had to halt his global tour run in 2024 was because he suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with a septal defect.

As captured by the @DatDatDatty account on X, Donald Glover, 42, delivered the news to the fans packed in to check out his set at Camp Flog Gnaw in the style of a night show monologue, to use his term. As a one-time stand-up comedian and comedy writer, Glover’s cheeky and deadpan delivery didn’t mask the weight of the moment.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway,” Glover said of the incident while on his New World tour. “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.'”

He continued, “That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.'”

Glover added that doctors found the septal defect, also widely known as a hole in his heart, and he underwent a pair of surgeries to address the defect. He then landed his point before launching into the rest of his set.

“They say everyone has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” Glover said, thanking fans for their support and patience during the time away.

Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2025, which concludes this weekend, saw performances included Clipse, A$AP Rocky, Doechii, Earl Sweatshirt, GloRilla, Kali Uchis, and more.

