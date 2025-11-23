Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen Drops a Festive New Track

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The holiday season is officially hitting Broadway with a soulful new beat! The cast of Alicia Keys’ acclaimed musical, Hell’s Kitchen, has released a brand-new holiday single, “A Merry Little Christmas.”

The track, which dropped on Friday, November 21st, is far from a traditional cover. It’s an inventive, original mash-up that blends the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” with one of Alicia Keys’ own songs from the musical, “The Gospel.”

The recording features powerhouse vocals from current cast members, including Amanda Reid and Phillip Johnson Richardson, and introduces four-time GRAMMY winner and Gospel legend Yolanda Adams, who recently joined the production for a limited engagement as Miss Liza Jane.

This musical holiday treat, produced by Adam Blackstone, brings a fresh R&B and Gospel spin to the festive season, perfectly capturing the spirit of the New York-centric show.

