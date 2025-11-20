IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards

Amal Alhasan /IShowSpeed

The other popular streamer, not named Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, took the biggest award of the night at the 2025 Esports Awards in Las Vegas.

IShowSpeed’s antics on Twitch that have seen him travel around the globe, meet tons of celebrities and athletes, and pull off some impressive athletic feats, which have earned him Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2025, held on November 19 in Las Vegas.

In a prerecorded message, IShowSpeed expressed his gratitude for winning the award. “I want to give a huge thanks to everybody who voted for me, a huge thanks to my fans and anybody who supported me, I love y’all,” he said.

This win marks the first time IShowSpeed has won the prestigious award. He was nominated last year, but the award went to Mexican Twitch streamer Samanta “Rivers” Rivera Trevino.

Winning the award gives IShowSpeed the recognition many feel he deserves, which ultimately goes to Kai Cenat since he seems to be more visible and is constantly chopping it up with celebrities.

Congrats to IShowSpeed on the win.

You can see the complete list of winners below:

Esports Game of the Year

League of Legends

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

PUBG Mobile

Esports Personality of the Year

Animesh “Thug” Agarwal

Streamer of the Year

IShowSpeed

Esports Content Group of the Year

S8UL

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Jynxzi

Esports Play of the Year

Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Red Bull

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games

Panel’s Choice Award

Sebastian “SebTheFloorManager” Leathlean

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Prodigy Agency

Esports Supporting Platform of the Year

Liquipedia

Esports Creative Campaign of the Year

Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year

Mason “Mercules” Ramsey

Esports Team of the Year

Team Vitality CS2

Esports PC Player of the Year

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Zeng “Xiao Hai” Zhuojun

Esports Organisation of the Year

Team Falcons

Esports Coach of the Year

Kim “Kim” Jung-su

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year

Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Andrew “Vedius” Day

Esports Host of the Year

Laure Valée

Esports Analyst of the Year

Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz

Lifetime Achievement in Esports: Class of 2025

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Steve Arhancet of Team Liquid, Tom and Tony Cannon, Tasteless and Artosis

