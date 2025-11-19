Listen Live
Entertainment

Jon B. Reflects on 30 Years of Hits, New Album & Tupac Collab

Jon B. Reflects on 30 Years of Hits, New Album & Tupac Collab

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer reflects on his iconic collaborations, decades in the music industry, and what fans can expect from his latest project.

Published on November 19, 2025

Vic Jagger X Jon B Interview Graphic
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

R&B legend Jon B caught up with Magic 102.3’s Vic Jagger ahead of his Magic After Dark performance at The Bethesda Theater — celebrating 30 years of smooth, soulful music. From day one, Jon B made his mark with heartfelt lyrics and timeless hits like “They Don’t Know,” “Someone to Love,” and “Don’t Talk,” securing his place in 90s R&B history.

He told Vic he loves seeing the new wave of fans showing up — many discovering him through samples by stars like Drake and The Weeknd. “They were practically born to my songs,” he joked, appreciating how his sound continues to resonate with every generation.

One of the most iconic moments of his career remains his collaboration with Tupac Shakur on “Are U Still Down.” Jon B called it a blessing to have worked with such a powerful and influential artist, acknowledging the legacy that track holds today.

Now, Jon B is back with his new album Waiting On You, featuring Tank, Donell Jones, Alex Isley, and Rick Ross — a project rooted in love, passion, and grown-and-sexy R&B.

With three decades behind him and a loyal audience still in front of him, Jon B isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

