Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

As the government shutdown continues to impact families across the DMV, our community is coming together to provide much-needed support. It’s inspiring to see so many organizations stepping up to ensure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving.

Giant Food is making a big difference by giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meal kits to furloughed federal workers. In partnership with the United Way, each kit includes a turkey breast, a gift card, fresh produce, and non-perishable sides. Reservations for the kits opened today, with pickup scheduled for November 25th on 17th Street. In addition, Giant is donating over 7,800 turkeys to local food banks, including Martha’s Table, to help even more families.

Meanwhile, Maryland is offering additional support through Governor Wes Moore’s office. The state has expanded its interest-free loan program for essential federal employees. Maryland residents who are currently working without pay can apply for a $700 loan through the Federal Shutdown Loan Program, which must be paid back 45 days after the shutdown ends.

These efforts highlight the resilience and generosity of our community. While lawmakers in Washington struggle to find a solution, with another attempt to reopen the government failing today, local organizations are focused on what truly matters: taking care of our own. We will continue to share a list of these valuable resources on our station website to help everyone get the support they need during this challenging time.

✕

DMV Free Food Resources for Thanksgiving was originally published on kysdc.com