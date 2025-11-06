Listen Live
Antonio Brown Extradited, Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Antonio Brown was taken into custody after being extradited from Dubai to Miami to face an attempted-murder charge stemming from a May incident.

Published on November 6, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Source: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested following his extradition from Dubai to Miami. Authorities confirmed he faces a second-degree attempted murder with a firearm charge connected to a May 16 shooting.

Investigators say Brown allegedly fired a gun during an altercation outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami. A man was reportedly grazed in the neck after Brown grabbed a security guard’s weapon and fired twice. Miami-Dade police issued a warrant for his arrest in June, setting a $10,000 bond and requesting his surrender.

Brown, who had traveled overseas before the warrant was issued, was detained in Dubai and later extradited back to the United States. His attorney says Brown maintains his innocence and claims he acted in self-defense after being attacked.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has faced multiple legal issues since leaving the NFL, including domestic disputes and financial lawsuits. If convicted, Brown could face up to 15 years in prison. The case remains under investigation, and Brown is expected to appear in court later this week.

Antonio Brown Extradited, Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

