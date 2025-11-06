Listen Live
News

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the tragic loss of 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who passed away on November 6th

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the loss of 24-year-old defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically passed away the morning of November 6th. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and family member.

The Dallas Cowboys gave a statement saying, “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

Former Cowboys defensive coordinator/coach Mike Zimmer says

“He was a great person, eager to learn, and wanted to be great. He didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard and loved playing the game. My last conversation with him was Keep being you, you’re going to have a great career.”

No cause of death has been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland’s family and friends during this tragic time.

SEE ALSO

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24 was originally published on majic945.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
34 Items
Entertainment

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love

Taraji Henson
Pop Culture

D.C.’s Own Taraji P. Henson Channels Janet Jackson for Halloween

iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

Sports

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Suffers Dislocated Elbow in Loss to Seahawks

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Midday Buzz: Brandy & Monica Tour, Snoop’s Apology & Wig Gate

Entertainment

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
4:09
Entertainment

Grown Folk Convo: Should He Fight 5 Women For His Wife?

Local

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close