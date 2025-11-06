Listen Live
Style & Fashion

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Shines At Ebony Power 100

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Tributes Whitney Houston In Archival Marc Bouwer Gown At Ebony Power 100 Gala

In this edition of GRWM, actress Shannon Thornton allows HelloBeautiful cameras to capture her as she prepared for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in an archival Marc Bouwer gown.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EBONY Power 100 Gala
Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Shannon Thornton is a huge Whitney Houston fan. For the EBONY Power 100 gala, she wanted to go for a 90s glam and tribute the late icon. “I remember growing up seeing her in one of these dresses and realizing recently they were all made by Marc Bouwer,” she said as she dazzled the camera in the archival chocolate ruched halter dress. “He was kind enough to lend me one tonight,” she added.

Thornton allowed HelloBeautiful cameras to capture her look as she got ready for the special night. In a carousel on Instagram she explained further, “An ode to ‘90s glamour last night at the EBONY Power 100 Gala. Wearing vintage @marcbouwer from 1996. He’s made several versions of this dress for Whitney Houston. So grateful he let me wear one of them on this special night.”

The screen queen has a lot to celebrate, she is the star of Tyler Perry’s latest rom-com, Finding Joy. “It’s about a girl who is a hopeless romantic and she gets an invite from someone she’s really fond of to go Colorado and things just go awry.”

With a gorgeous face, radiant brown skin and captivating eyes, she doesn’t need much to enhance her beauty. But if she had to choose between makeup or hair she said, “I love a good beat, so I would have to say bad hair day.” Thornton also revealed she can’t live without mascara. And dropped an interesting manifestation we would never guess. “I would love to work with Al Pacino, I’m a huge fan. I’m reading his memoir Sunny Boy, I’m manifesting that.”

Watch it, below.

Catch “Finding Joy, on November 5 on Prime.

SEE ALSO

GRWM: Shannon Thornton Tributes Whitney Houston In Archival Marc Bouwer Gown At Ebony Power 100 Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
34 Items
Entertainment

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love

Taraji Henson
Pop Culture

D.C.’s Own Taraji P. Henson Channels Janet Jackson for Halloween

iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

Sports

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Suffers Dislocated Elbow in Loss to Seahawks

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Midday Buzz: Brandy & Monica Tour, Snoop’s Apology & Wig Gate

Entertainment

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
4:09
Entertainment

Grown Folk Convo: Should He Fight 5 Women For His Wife?

Local

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close